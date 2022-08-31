GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $285,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

