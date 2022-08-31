Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 387 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,821,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

GNTY stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

