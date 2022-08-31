Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Reaches $1,271.68 on Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $10,288.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guarded Ether has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for about $1,271.68 or 0.06298642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
Guarded Ether Coin Profile
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Guarded Ether Coin Trading
