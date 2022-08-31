GXChain (GXC) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $50.50 million and $8,184.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002755 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

