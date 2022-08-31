GYEN (GYEN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GYEN has a market cap of $19.64 million and $54,724.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.