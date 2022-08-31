GYEN (GYEN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GYEN has a market cap of $19.64 million and $54,724.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
