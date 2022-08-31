H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Cut to $46.90

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from $52.20 to $46.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.98.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

