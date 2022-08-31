Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.0173 (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $355,974.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

