Hamster Trading Down 13% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Hamster has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $5.53 million and $83,936.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
