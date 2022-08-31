Hamster Trading Down 13% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Hamster has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $5.53 million and $83,936.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

