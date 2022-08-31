Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,929 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of Benchmark Electronics worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

