Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,089 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after buying an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HI. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.