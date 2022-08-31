Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RLI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.