Hancock Whitney Corp Has $368,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 88,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

