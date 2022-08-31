Hancock Whitney Corp Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at International Seaways

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

