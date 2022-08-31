Hancock Whitney Corp Has $414,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.61 and its 200-day moving average is $280.92. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

