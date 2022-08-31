Hancock Whitney Corp Has $462,000 Holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in adidas were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $179.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

