Hancock Whitney Corp Has $491,000 Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,171 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.