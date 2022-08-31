Hancock Whitney Corp Has $530,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.