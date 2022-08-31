Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

