Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $485,000 Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

