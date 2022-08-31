Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 1,613 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FDP. StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

