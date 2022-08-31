Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 556,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 406,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.