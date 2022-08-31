Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,336 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,631 shares of company stock worth $7,908,555. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.