Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 285 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Lennar by 68.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 423,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 172,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 98.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

