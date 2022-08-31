Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 56,634 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,634 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
