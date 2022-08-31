Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 9,006 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.