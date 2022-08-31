Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

