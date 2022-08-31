Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 96.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.