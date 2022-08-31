Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

