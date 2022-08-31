Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 388,042 shares.The stock last traded at $39.59 and had previously closed at $40.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

