HC Wainwright Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $45.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
