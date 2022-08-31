HC Wainwright Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $45.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 125.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 265.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 75.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

