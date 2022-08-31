Head to Head Analysis: a.k.a. Brands (AKA) vs. Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.08 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $27.89 billion $1.64 billion -3.69

a.k.a. Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -7.01% -57.89% -9.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 62 536 2387 35 2.79

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 241.63%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 45.50%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands peers beat a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.