Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 1,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.