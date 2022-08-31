Helix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Helix has a market cap of $5,695.24 and $19.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00156822 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,432.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.