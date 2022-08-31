Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.9 %

FRA HEN3 opened at €66.46 ($67.82) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.03.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

