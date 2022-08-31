HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $11,348.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.67 or 0.99989758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00082342 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

