Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 366,666 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 584,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

