HEX Price Tops $0.0399 (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, HEX has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $6.92 billion and $8.68 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00482505 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.75 or 0.01910577 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005611 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00245829 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
