Hiblocks Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $515,551.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

