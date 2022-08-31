High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.10 million and $135,826.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

