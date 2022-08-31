HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 321,588 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $28.17.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,323,753 shares of company stock valued at $50,246,754. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

