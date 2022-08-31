Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $957.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 957 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 960 ($11.60), with a volume of 2498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($11.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £856.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2,155.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.