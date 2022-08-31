Hive Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Hive has a market cap of $240.88 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 436,297,793 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

