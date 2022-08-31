Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $773,482.02 and $1,829.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

