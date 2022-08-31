HODL (HODL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, HODL has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One HODL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HODL has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $16,168.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HODL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,126.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.93 or 0.07750698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00161422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00269083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00753984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00578182 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001081 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,434,847,960,307 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HODL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HODL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.