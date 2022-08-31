Honest Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Honest has a total market capitalization of $886,764.10 and $542.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.