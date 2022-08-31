Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 150,220 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

