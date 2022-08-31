Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $670,769.00

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $670,769.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00431959 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015361 BTC.
Hot Cross Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.