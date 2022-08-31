HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,102.00

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $905,664.92 and approximately $3,102.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00127932 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nimbus Coin (NMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.