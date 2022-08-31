Huobi Token Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00023450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $721.90 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

