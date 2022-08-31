Hush Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $504,273.64 and $102.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00300617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00113859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00079427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

